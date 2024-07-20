WWE SmackDown Results (7/19)

Cody Rhodes Kicks Off SmackDown

Cody Rhodes opens the show, expressing gratitude to Randy Orton, calling him a friend and mentor. Rhodes credits Orton for helping him on his journey to become Undisputed WWE Champion. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller interrupt, accusing Cody of causing their issues with The Bloodline. A brawl ensues, but professional boxer Terence Crawford assists Rhodes by handing him a steel chair to even the odds. Backstage, Nick Aldis informs Cody he must find a partner to face Theory and Waller by the end of the night.

- Advertisement -

#1. Andrade El Idolo vs. Carmelo Hayes – Winner: Andrade El Idolo

Nia Jax and Bayley Interview

Nia Jax and Bayley engage in a split-screen interview, exchanging harsh words. Jax vows to defeat Bayley and take her title at SummerSlam. Bayley retaliates by calling Jax clumsy and reckless.

- Advertisement -

#2. Bianca Belair (w/ Jade Cargill) vs. Chelsea Green (w/ Piper Niven) – Winner: Bianca Belair

After the match, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn appear on the tron, indicating their interest in challenging Belair and Cargill for the titles.

United States Championship Contract Signing

- Advertisement -

Nick Aldis oversees the contract signing for the United States Championship. LA Knight and Logan Paul exchange heated words, with Knight mocking Paul’s accomplishments and Paul questioning Knight’s relevance. Tensions rise, culminating in Paul blindsiding Knight, but Knight manages to outsmart him, forcing Paul to backtrack.

#3. Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton (w/ Nia Jax) – Winner: Michin

Tiffany Stratton is distracted by Bayley, who destroys her Money In The Bank briefcase, allowing Michin to secure the victory.

The Bloodline’s Warning

Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline issue a stern warning to anyone who might team up with Cody Rhodes, promising severe consequences.

#4. Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller – Winners: Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens

Post-match, The Bloodline assaults Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes, delivering brutal attacks that leave both men incapacitated. Owens suffers multiple hip attacks and a headbutt, while Rhodes is put through the announce table before being rammed into the ring post with a steel chair.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for all your WWE SmackDown coverage and check out our WWE News section for more updates.