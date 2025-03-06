Here’s the preview for this week’s WWE SmackDown, broadcasting live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 8/7c on USA Network.

The episode serves as the Elimination Chamber fallout show, with the focus on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes addressing the shocking betrayal by John Cena, who aligned with The Rock after winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

WWE SmackDown Preview: March 7, 2025

Cody Rhodes addresses John Cena’s betrayal – The Undisputed WWE Champion returns to SmackDown following the brutal attack at WWE Elimination Chamber

– The Undisputed WWE Champion returns to SmackDown following the brutal attack at WWE Elimination Chamber Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Street Fight – The WWE Women’s United States Champion faces Michin in what promises to be a chaotic brawl

– The WWE Women’s United States Champion faces Michin in what promises to be a chaotic brawl Randy Orton makes an appearance – Following his victorious return last Saturday after suffering one of the most brutal Piledrivers in WWE history

– Following his victorious return last Saturday after suffering one of the most brutal Piledrivers in WWE history Jade Cargill set to appear – Questions remain about whether Naomi was the mystery assailant who attacked Cargill back in November

The show will also feature other top stars including Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Damian Priest, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, and Solo Sikoa.

What Happened Last Week

Ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown, here’s a quick recap of last week’s show: