WWE SmackDown Preview (08/16/2024): Roman Reigns to Appear

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, airing live from the KIA Center in Orlando, Florida, will continue to build to the Bash in Berlin PLE at the end of the month. Headlined by the return of Roman Reigns, this edition of SmackDown looks like it might add to the strong run of shows in the last few weeks.

WWE SmackDown Segments for Tonight

Roman Reigns to Make His Presence Known

The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, is set to appear on tonight’s SmackDown. After decimating The Bloodline on last week’s episode of the show, The Tribal Chief is likely to confirm what his next steps will be.

Nia Jax’s Championship Celebration

In another segment, WWE will celebrate Nia Jax’s recent victory as the WWE Women’s Champion. The celebration will be hosted by Mrs MITB Tiffany Stratton, adding an extra element of intrigue, as she could decide to cash in on Jax at any time.

High-Stakes Tag Team Match: DIY vs. The Street Profits

Fans will also witness a high-stakes tag team match between DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford).

The winning team will earn the number one contender spot for the Tag Team Championships, making this a must-see bout with significant implications for the tag division.

Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

The women’s division will see a singles match between Naomi and Blair Davenport.

Both competitors are known for their athleticism and in-ring prowess, and this match could potentially set up a future title challenger.

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Adding to the night’s excitement, Andrade will go head-to-head with Carmelo Hayes.

This matchup is sure to deliver a blend of technical skill and high-flying action, as both superstars look to make a statement.

Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens

In what could be the show-stealer of the night, Grayson Waller will face off against Kevin Owens. Waller’s brash attitude clashing with Owens’ veteran experience promises a hard-hitting contest.

Confirmed Matches this week

DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Chiampa) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) – Winners will become the new number one contenders to the Tag Team Championships

Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens

What happened last week?

