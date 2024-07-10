WWE SmackDown Schedule: Date, Venue and more

WWE SmackDown has been a staple of the weekly programming from the company since the late 90s.

The show has grown to the point that it has now overtaken RAW as the biggest ratings draw for WWE every week, with SmackDown drawing over 2 million viewers on a number of occasions in recent years on FOX.

If you’re able to make it to a live SmackDown event, then it is absolute worth doing, as nothing compares to being at a pro wrestling show live.

Upcoming WWE SmackDown Events

Here is a detailed list of upcoming WWE SmackDown events, complete with dates and venues:

July 2024 Schedule

July 12, 2024: DCU Center, Worcester, MA

August 2024 Schedule

August 9, 2024: BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Highlighted Venues

DCU Center, Worcester, MA

Overview: A multi-purpose arena in Worcester, the DCU Center is known for its versatility in hosting a variety of events, including concerts, sports, and family shows.

Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Overview: Located in downtown Orlando, the Amway Center is a state-of-the-art arena known for its cutting-edge technology and fan experience.

How to buy WWE SmackDown tickets

There are a number of different sites that you can use to purchase tickets for the weekly RAW show, but the most reliable and convenient that we have found is Ticketmaster.

Using our affiliate links for the dates listed below, you’ll find the best currently available seats as well as the cheapest options to watch the televised event live in person:

July 2024 Schedule

July 12, 2024: DCU Center, Worcester, MA ( Ticketmaster Link )

DCU Center, Worcester, MA ( ) July 19, 2024: CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE (Ticketmaster Link)

August 2024 Schedule