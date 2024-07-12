WWE SmackDown Preview (7/12): Tiffany Stratton, The Bloodline & More

The road to WWE SummerSlam 2024 will continue with tonight’s episode of SmackDown which will take place from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. The show will also deal with the fall-out of last week’s Money in the Bank PLE in Toronto Canada.

Tonight’s advertised SmackDown card features these matches:

- Advertisement -

Michin vs. Nia Jax

Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carillo

An appearance from Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton has also been confirmed for the show. Stratton captured the covered briefcase at last week’s event and now has a golden opportunity in her hands.

WWE is also advertising that “Solo Sikoa’s Rise to Power Continues” on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. At Money in the Bank, Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga, defeated Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.

What Happened Last Week?

Last week’s WWE SmackDown (July 5, 2024) saw the WWE Tag Team Titles change hands as DIY captured the gold from A-Town Down Under. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa made clear that he has his sights set on the Undisputed WWE Championship in a warning to Cody Rhodes. Sikoa went even further, as he dared Roman Reigns to try and take his place as the new Tribal Chief.

- Advertisement -

This is just scratching the surface of what went down. Check out this video from WWE looking at the Top 10 Moments from the show: