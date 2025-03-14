Watch: What Happened With Cody Rhodes After SmackDown From Spain Went Off Air

Cody Rhodes competed in a dark match after tonight’s episode of SmackDown from Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain went off air.

The Undisputed WWE Champion had been advertised for a Miz TV appearance on tonight’s show. This segment, however, turned out to be a brief one after Miz interrupted Cody’s entrance, stopping him from doing his signature ‘woah.’

Rhodes did not take this interruption lightly and he ended up attacking the A-Lister. After taking out The Miz, Cody then declared that he did not want to talk to anyone not named John Cena.

What Happened After SmackDown

This wasn’t the last time these two saw each other during the night, however. They met once again for a dark match after the main event of the show where Street Profits defeated DIY to become the new Tag Team Champions.

The two stars had some fun at the start of the bout with a spot inspired by Bullfighting that Spain is famous for. In the end, Cody Rhodes picked up the victory using a Cross-Rhodes.

The American Nightmare will get the chance to finally confront John Cena after his Elimination Chamber heel turn this Monday on Raw. The episode of the show coming live from Brussels will have a special start time of 3 pm ET/12 pm PT.