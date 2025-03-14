WWE Teases 2 New Arrivals With Mystery Vignettes on SmackDown

WWE aired not one but two mystery vignettes on this week’s episode of SmackDown from Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain, teasing the arrival of a couple of interesting names.

The first of the video packages showed a masked superstar working the ropes with several shots of lightening indicating the fast-paced action he’ll be bringing to the table with him:

THE OFFICIAL REY FENIX TEASER ? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OUlFK0BigO — Roman Reigns SZN ? (@reigns_era) March 14, 2025

This footage is believed to be teasing the debut of Rey Fenix who was finally released from his AEW contract earlier this month.

The belief is that Fenix will be joining his brother Penta upon his debut on AEW and reforming the tag team which has won championships in every company they have competed in including AEW, TNA, MLW and more.

Dark vignette Teases Return of Former Champion

The second vignette is much harder to dissect however as it only features the sound of some footsteps and shows the number 4 with smoke running through the screen before darkness ensues:

NEW CREEPY VIGNETTE…



COULD IT BE… ALEISTER BLACK?!?! ?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qHCEZSHewZ — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) March 14, 2025

While not confirmed, many have speculated that this could be the teaser for the return of former NXT Champion Aleister Black.

The Dutch professional wrestler has been part of the AEW roster since 2021. He joined the company after getting released from the Endeavor-owned promotion as part of the COVID-era budget cuts.

Black has reportedly already finished up with the promotion and he is expected to become a free agent sometime before March, if he hasn’t done so already.

The promos do not give us an idea of when or where these two names will actually make their first in-person appearance but the shows post WrestleMania would be an ideal spot to introduce them on WWE programming.