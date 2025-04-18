WWE SmackDown Preview (April 18, 2025)

As the final stop before WrestleMania 41, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will feature major developments including John Cena’s return and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, building anticipation for WWE’s biggest weekend of the year.

Matches and Segments

John Cena’s Return Segment – The legendary John Cena makes his first SmackDown appearance in nearly three years to address his rivalry with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes ahead of their WrestleMania 41 title clash.

– The legendary John Cena makes his first SmackDown appearance in nearly three years to address his rivalry with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes ahead of their WrestleMania 41 title clash. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

The Street Profits (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal – A star-making multi-man battle royal honoring WWE legend Andre the Giant.

– A star-making multi-man battle royal honoring WWE legend Andre the Giant. Six-Woman Tag Team Match – Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven take on Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for coverage of tonight’s WWE SmackDown.