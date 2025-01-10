WWE SmackDown Preview: January 10, 2025

The second three-hour edition of WWE SmackDown takes place tonight from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. The hype for this show will focus on the build towards the 2025 Royal Rumble, set to take place on February 1, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The show will see Cody Rhodes face Kevin Owens in a Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Kevin Owens Vows That He Hasn’t Snapped, Yet

Tonight’s show will also see an exciting United States Championship match, with Shinsuke Nakamura set to defend the gold against the man he took the title from at Survivor Series: WarGames: LA Knight. Will the Megastar be able to become a two-time champion tonight, or will this demented side of Nakamura prove that his victory last November was no fluke?

What happened last week on SmackDown

Last week’s 1/3 edition of SmackDown saw the show move to three hours and WWE delivered a show to remember. Highlights of the show included