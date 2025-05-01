WWE Star Dakota Kai Reveals New Natural Look

Dakota Kai has revealed a striking new hairstyle while remaining away from in-ring action. Known for frequently changing her look, the WWE Raw star showcased her natural curls in a recent Instagram post, departing from her usual straightened styles.

Opening up about her hair transformation, Kai shared that she previously damaged her hair through years of straightening and bleaching, which led her to cut it down to an inch in 2020. She admitted to struggling with her natural texture due to teasing and lack of care knowledge growing up.

“Surprise haha,” Kai wrote. “In 2020, I had to cut all my natural hair to an inch. I had been straightening and bleaching the s**t out of my hair since high school and it took its toll. I never loved my curly hair because I didn’t know how to look after it and I got teased for it growing up.”

She credited Kendra Simmons of Her Hand Styles for helping restore her hair’s health, adding, “@herhandstyles played the biggest part of helping it get healthy. I love her sm for that and I’m learning to love my hair too.”

Kai last competed on the March 24 WWE Main Event taping, which aired March 27, where she scored a win over Ivy Nile. Her most recent Raw appearance also featured a victory against Nile on the March 17 episode.