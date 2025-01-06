WWE Stars Reveal Their Netflix Binges Ahead of Historic Raw

WWE Monday Night Raw will arrive on Netflix tonight, with a stacked show lined up for Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome. Ahead of what will be a historic night in wrestling, the Superstars of WWE shared what they choose to binge on the streaming juggernaut.

Jey Uso: The ‘Main Event’ talent loves watching Anime, including Good Night World and Terminator Zero. For live-action, Jey enjoys the Japanese drama House of Ninjas as well as Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Liv Morgan: The reigning Women’s World Champion will battle Rhea Ripley on tonight’s Raw in an intense title match. When not training, Liv has been binging Stranger Things and is “super excited” for the new season.

Finn Balor: The Irish star enjoys watching one of America’s most successful sitcoms, Seinfeld, during his downtime. The Judgment Day star shared that he watches the show every night.

Damian Priest: The former World Heavyweight Champion enjoys action movies of the 80s and 90s on Netflix. Most recently, Priest has been watching The Last Dragon and Mortal Kombat.

Chad Gable: A man of range, Chad Gable has been watching slasher movies and World War 2 history documentaries as of late. When with his three children, Gable dials it down and trades in Nazis and slashers for “puppy movies.”

The Miz: Suits is the A-Lister’s go-to show on Netflix. The former WWE Champion explained that he watched the entire series in one month as he was clearly won over by the series.

Dominik Mysterio: WWE’s resident treacherous son has been binging Van Helsing, but also has a softer side. Mysterio has recently been rewatching Shark Tale, as he’s “a bit of a child at heart.”

