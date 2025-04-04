WWE Removes Personal Line From Stratton-Flair Repeats

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton held nothing back on the April 4, edition of WWE SmackDown when the blue brand came to Chicago, IL. It turns out that the pair went too far for WWE’s liking as some lines from this segment have been cut from the replay. One line cut saw Stratton reference Flair’s recent divorce.

“When it’s all said and done, you’re going to be just like you are outside of the ring, alone! What is that record, like 0-3?”

Flair fired back, claiming that Stratton’s boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser had been in her DMs, suggesting infidelity by the German Superstar. On social media, WWE uploaded the segment but kept these highly-personal barbs away.

Sources say that the segment was unscripted, and that these personal barbs kept many fans off-guard. This segment proved that neither woman is willing to pull punches, even if these comments crossed the line for those behind the scenes at this week’s SmackDown.

Flair and Stratton will battle at WrestleMania 41 with Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship on the line. It remain to be seen if these personal barbs help or hurt the in-ring performance of the pair when they battle in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.