WWE SummerSlam Main Event Changed To Bloodline Rules, Final Card

The SummerSlam main event between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa will now be contested under Bloodline Rules.

This week’s episode of SmackDown featured the final build for this match. The two contestants came face to face in the opening segment of the show and exchanged some intense words.

- Advertisement -

When Rhodes brought up his win over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Solo claimed that Reigns was a weak Tribal Chief and challenged the WWE Champion to a Bloodline Rules match of his own.

The American Nightmare claimed that he is not afraid of any Bloodline member and he then accepted the stipulation for their match.

Roman Reigns has long been rumored for a SummerSlam return to finally confront Sikoa. A Bloodline rules match will only make it easier for the former champion to stop his cousin from winning the World title.

- Advertisement -

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Updated Match Card

The final SummerSlam match card features a total of 7 singles matches with all but one featuring a title defence. Here is the updated card for the PLE:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther

Damian Priest vs. Gunther WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Bayley vs. Nia Jax Women’s World Championship Match: Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE SummerSlam 2024 will be taking place from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Clevland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. SEScoops with have full coverage of the event.