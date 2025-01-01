WWE Superstars Reveal Their Wrestling Goals For 2025

2025 is upon us and for many, this is a time to set resolutions and goals for the new year. With 12 months ahead, the Superstars of WWE have revealed what goals they have in mind, both in and out of the ring, for the new year.

Liv Morgan, fresh off a stellar 2024, has set her sights high. The Judgment Day star plans to solidify her legacy as “the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time” and aims to capture the Women’s Tag Team Titles alongside Raquel Rodriguez. On a personal note, Morgan shared her intention to “flourish my perfect relationship with Daddy Dom.”

CM Punk is determined to prove why he’s known as the “Best in the World” by winning the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble and securing “all the titles.” Outside the ring, Punk promises to ensure The New Day continues using the janitor’s closet as their dressing room. He also declared his intent to shave Dominik Mysterio’s mustache.

Dominik Mysterio has a different kind of aspiration: to be less “misunderstood and hated.” According to Mysterio, he sees himself as a “cool guy,” and hopes 2025 will be the year fans start to agree.

For The New Day, 2025 represents a chance to reclaim their glory as champions and plan on holding gold once more now they’ve ditched Big E. The group hasn’t held tag titles since April 2021 and looks to end that drought in the coming months.

Kevin Owens‘ 2025 goal is to remind fans that he is the “true, rightful WWE Champion.” Owens plans to hold onto the title for the next decade and will have the chance to prove he’s worthy to be champion at next month’s Royal Rumble.