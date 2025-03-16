WWE Survivor Series 2025 Location Revealed?

WWE Survivor Series is potentially heading to a warmer climate, breaking the trend of recent cold-weather locations. While cities like Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, and Vancouver have hosted the event in recent years, San Diego is now a leading contender, according to Fightful Select.

Internal sources indicate San Diego is under serious consideration, which would mark the first warm-weather Survivor Series with fans since Los Angeles in 2018. The specific date for this year’s event is yet to be announced, though it has traditionally fallen on Thanksgiving weekend.

This potential shift in the Survivor Series location comes amidst a packed schedule of WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs). Notably, WWE WrestleMania 41 is set to take place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Following WrestleMania, WWE Backlash will be held on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. ST. The Memorial Day weekend will see a WWE takeover in Tampa, Florida. Saturday, May 24, 2025, will feature WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, will host WWE Battleground, both at the Yuengling Center.

Later in the summer, WWE SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Simultaneously, on Sunday, August 3, 2025, WWE Clash In Paris will be held at the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. Finally, in January 2026, WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.