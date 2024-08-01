WWE Tough Enough Alum Reportedly Back In Behind The Scenes Role

A wrestler who once was a part of WWE Tough Enough is back with the company in a behind-the-scenes role, it has been reported. Eric Watts, not to be confused with the son of the legendary Bill Watts, has joined WWE full-time as a writer, Fightful reports. Watts will reportedly be working with the SmackDown side of things going forward.

Watts competed on the 2011 edition of WWE Tough Enough, a show that also featured Ariane Andrew (also known as Cameron) and Ivelisse. Watts was eliminated in week 6 with a lack of improvement being cited as the reason for being cut. The season was ultimately won by Andy Leavine who was given the name Kevin Hackman in WWE. Despite his victory, Leavine was released from WWE in April 2012, less than a year after his victory.

Eric Watts In The Ring

Although Watts will reportedly be working behind the scenes in WWE going forward, he does have plenty of experience in the ring. After his Tough Enough elimination, Watts worked for several promotions, and was part of a tag-team match at Impact Wrestling’s Unbreakable event in 2019, where he teamed with Chris Bey. The following year, Watts was back in tag-team action, this time on AEW Dark, but he and Ray Rosas lost to Jurassic Express.