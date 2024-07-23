WWE TV Schedule: RAW, SmackDown, NXT and more

The world of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) offers a rich tapestry of television programming designed to cater to wrestling enthusiasts of all ages.

From its flagship shows like RAW and SmackDown to developmental and studio shows, WWE provides an array of content to keep fans engaged throughout the week.

Here’s an in-depth look at the WWE TV schedule, including RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and more.

Current Television Programming

In-Ring Shows

RAW (1993–present)

RAW, also known as Monday Night RAW, is WWE’s premier weekly television program. It airs live on Monday nights on the USA Network in the United States.

SmackDown (1999–present)

SmackDown, or Friday Night SmackDown, airs every Friday on the FOX network. It premiered on April 29, 1999, and has since become a cornerstone of WWE programming.

NXT (2010–present)

NXT is WWE’s developmental brand, offering a platform for rising stars to showcase their talents. It airs every Tuesday night on the USA Network.

Originally conceived as a reality-style competition, NXT has evolved into a full-fledged weekly wrestling brand, known for its high-energy matches and emphasis on wrestling prowess.

Tribute to the Troops (2003–present)

Tribute to the Troops is an annual event produced by WWE to honor and entertain the United States Armed Forces.

Main Event (2012–present)

Main Event is a weekly television show that features a mix of established and emerging WWE superstars. It provides additional matchups and storylines, complementing the action seen on RAW and SmackDown but usually there are no storyline implications when it comes to matches on the B-level show.

NXT Level Up (2022–present)

NXT Level Up is a weekly show that serves as a stepping stone for NXT talent. It offers a platform for up-and-coming wrestlers to gain exposure and experience, preparing them for the main NXT show.

Speed (2024–present)

Speed is WWE’s newest offering, a weekly video series exclusive to X (formerly known as Twitter). It provides quick highlights and updates on the latest happenings in WWE.

Studio Shows

Bottom Line (2002–present)

Bottom Line is a weekly studio show that recaps the highlights of RAW. It offers a condensed version of the week’s events, focusing on key matches and storylines.

Afterburn (2002–present)

Afterburn serves a similar purpose for to Bottom Line but for SmackDown, providing a weekly recap of the Friday night show and it airs internationally.

This Week in WWE (2009–present)

This Week in WWE offers a comprehensive look at the week’s events across all WWE programming. It’s an ideal show for fans who want to stay updated on all the action without having to watch every single show during the week.

Wal3ooha (2017–present)

Wal3ooha is a weekly studio show tailored for the Middle East and North Africa market. It features highlights, interviews, and exclusive content relevant to the region.

Sunday Dhamaal (2017–present)

Sunday Dhamaal is produced for the Indian market, offering a localized take on WWE programming. It includes match highlights, interviews, and special features.

WWE’s The Bump (2019–present)

WWE’s The Bump is a weekly talk show that streams live on WWE Network and social media platforms.

Blockbusters (2020–present)

Blockbusters is a daily studio show produced for the Indian market. It provides highlights and analysis of WWE events, catering to the growing fanbase in India.

Dhamaal League (2020–present)

Dhamaal League is another daily show aimed at Indian audiences, featuring highlights, interviews, and special segments focused on WWE action.

Other Shows

Biography: WWE Legends (2021–present)

Produced by WWE and A&E, Biography: WWE Legends is a series that delves into the lives and careers of some of the most iconic figures in WWE history.

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures (2021–present)

Also produced by WWE and A&E, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures follows WWE superstars as they search for lost memorabilia from wrestling history.

Rivals (2022–present)

Rivals is a roundtable discussion show hosted by Freddie Prinze Jr., featuring WWE Legends and Superstars examining the most iconic rivalries in WWE history.

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (2024–present)

This reality show, airing on Hulu, offers a glimpse into the personal lives of WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

WWE: Next Gen (2024–present)

A documentary series on The Roku Channel, WWE: Next Gen explores the next generation of WWE talent, highlighting their journeys and challenges.

Former Television Programming

WWE has also produced numerous shows that have since ended but left a lasting impact on wrestling entertainment. Some notable examples include: