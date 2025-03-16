WWE’s Sami Zayn Dines with Oscar Winner Kieran Culkin

WWE star Sami Zayn recently shared a meal with actor Kieran Culkin, posting photos of their dinner on Twitter with the caption, “Fine company, fine food.”

Zayn has been absent from WWE television since his loss to Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber, where Owens delivered two powerbombs on the apron before pinning Zayn. Post-match, Owens attempted another attack, but Randy Orton intervened. Subsequently, WWE announced that Zayn was out indefinitely, with no specified timeline for his return.

Kieran Culkin, known for his roles in film and television, is also a WWE enthusiast. He attended the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere in January, sharing a moment with CM Punk at ringside while celebrating his Golden Globes win. Culkin recently secured the Best Supporting Actor award at the 97th Academy Awards. His brother, Macaulay Culkin, also a WWE fan, attended WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden on March 10.

The dinner between Zayn and Culkin has sparked discussions among fans regarding Zayn’s potential return to WWE. However, no official updates have been provided about his comeback.