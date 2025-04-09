WWE’s Youngest Champion Tiffany Stratton Talks WrestleMania Pressure

At just 25 years old, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is preparing to step into the biggest match of her young career — a title defense against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. The high-stakes showdown will see WWE’s rising star face off against one of the most decorated female competitors in the company’s history.

Speaking on The Babyfaces Podcast, Stratton reflected on the magnitude of the moment and the rapid pace of her rise in WWE.

“I’m only 25, I’m three and a half years into the business, and I not only have a title — I’m actually the one being chased, and it’s by Charlotte Flair,” she said. “That in itself is a lot of pressure.”

Stratton’s journey from NXT standout to SmackDown champion has been marked by quick growth and resilience. Now, she’s not just competing at WrestleMania — she’s entering as champion, looking to solidify her place among WWE’s elite.

“I feel like right now I am just trying to be in the moment,” she shared. “I’m trying to bask in this being my WrestleMania prep… I’m gonna have the biggest match of my career in two weeks and I’m just trying to stay calm with everything.”

The match holds special weight for Stratton, not just professionally, but personally. She openly acknowledged the influence Flair has had on her career, saying,

“She not only paved the way for me in my story, but she paved the way for women in general in the business. She’s a needle mover and one of the best women we have on the roster.”

Despite the admiration, Stratton emphasized she’s not backing down.

“I don’t think she expected me to stand up to her,” she said. “We’re going into WrestleMania — I have the title, I want to keep the title, and I’m gonna pull out every stop that I can.”

As WWE heads toward its biggest event of the year, all eyes will be on this clash between past and present — a potential passing of the torch moment that could define the future of the women’s division.