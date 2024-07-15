Wyatt Sicks Hack Into The Pat McAfee Show Ahead of July 15 WWE Raw

WWE’s Wyatt Sicks faction hacked into Pat McAfee’s The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Monday ahead of tonight’s 7/15 WWE Raw. This clip of the group’s latest psychological warfare towards McAfee sets the stage for what’s to come in a matter of hours on live on the USA Network.

The Wyatt Sicks have had everyone in WWE on edge since their violent debut on the June 17, 2024 edition of WWE Raw. The faction has been leaving mysterious VHS tapes at various locations, including the announce desk and Pat McAfee’s show, containing cryptic messages and featuring Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy. Bo Dallas’ recent invasion of Raw General Manager Adam Pearce’s office on a recent RAW episode shows that nobody is safe.

Pat McAfee appears to be a primary target of the Wyatt Sicks, with multiple incidents of interruptions and cryptic messages directed at him. McAfee should be in a great mood for tonight’s WWE Raw as fans wait to see how the Wyatt Sicks follow through on their taunts.

Pat McAfee’s Message to WWE

WWE Raw announcer Pat McAfee unusually addressed WWE in a public message on X.

A fearful McAfee wrote, “Hey WWE, I’ll be bringing this [Wyatt Sicks] box tonight to WWE Raw. Could you please let the Wyatt’s know that I am a massive fan and I believe Michael Cole would be a much better handler of the box… and also let them know that it has been an ABSOLUTE HONOR to transfer it a couple of times now but, it’s very ok for me not to. CAN’T WAIT FOR TONIGHT”

