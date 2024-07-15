Wyatt Sicks Drop New Coded Message Before WWE Raw

WWE’s Wyatt Sicks faction dropped their latest cryptic message on social media Sunday afternoon. The message contains an image of someone holding a sheep mask and the word “hope” along with a string of two and three-digit numbers.

The seemingly-random series of numbers contains a hidden message in ASCII format. By pasting the numbers into an ASCII to text converter tool, it reveals the phrase:

“Hope is the last thing ever lost.” – Wyatt Sicks’ latest message

72 111 112 101 32 105 115 32 116 104 101 32 108 97 115 116 32 116 104 105 110 103 32 101 118 101 114 32 108 111 115 116 46 pic.twitter.com/YlGlTVfEGH — Wyatt Sicks (@WyattSicks) July 14, 2024

The Wyatt Sicks has maintained an eerie presence since their violent debut last month. While they haven’t competed in any matches yet, they’ve had the entire WWE roster looking over their shoulders. Their next VHS tape is expected to be featured on the July 15th episode of WWE RAW and will focus on Erick Rowan.

This marks a departure from their previous VHS tapes, which have featured interviews between Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy. Rowan, a disciple of Bray Wyatt, has been wearing a rabbit mask, reminiscent of the Rambling Rabbit character from the Firefly Funhouse.