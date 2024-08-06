The Wyatt Sicks Wins In-Ring Debut On 8/5 WWE RAW

The sinister Wyatt Sicks picked up an important victory on the latest episode of WWE RAW in the first match for the group as a unit. The faction was represented by Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan to take on Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers while Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross watched on.

Despite how impactful the Wyatt Sicks has been since arriving, it was Gable and the Creeds, dubbed American Made, that dominated the majority of the action by isolating Gacy and utilizing quick tags. The finish of the match saw Gacy make the hot tag to Erick Rowan who would obliterate the competition before winning the match for his team.

American Made is learning what it's like to mess with The Wyatt Sicks! ?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zTklR6Ugjh — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2024

This week’s RAW didn’t just see the Wyatt Sicks in action, but saw another member of the group receive the spotlight via a VHS tape delivered to production. This week it was the turn of Joe Gacy, aka Huskus the Pig, who had the focus. In the video, the former NXT talent was sat alone backstage and vowed that others will pay for what has happened.

Since the arrival of the Wyatt Sicks, there has been speculation as to how the group would fare when in matches and if they could maintain their mystique. If this week’s RAW is any indication, fans can expect plenty more from the macabre faction that continues to lay waste to opponents on Monday Night RAW.