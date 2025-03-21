The Wyatt Sicks Calls For Patience Amid WWE Hiatus With Biblical Post

The Wyatt Sicks have been missing from TV since the December 9, 2024, edition of WWE Raw. Despite a move to SmackDown in the recent ‘Transfer Window,’ the Uncle Howdy led faction has vanished from programming, leaving fans to wonder what’s next for the group.

On X, fka Twitter, the group shared a cryptic message that began with ecc3:1, a nod to the bble and the book of Ecclesiastes.

“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.”

The post then promises that people will “stand in awe” for what is to come in time, before making referenced to the book of Galatians.

“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

The Wyatt Sicks ends with reminding fans that “we see you” and asking them to remember who they are and what they know.

ecc3:1

in time you shall see.

you shall behold.

stand in awe.

galat6:9

we see you.

remember who you are.

remember what you know. — Wyatt Sicks (@WyattSicks) March 21, 2025

The Wyatt Sicks’ use of biblical passages is a call for patience, though many are growing increasingly tired of waiting for the faction to resurface. In the comments, many fans expressed their disatisfaction at the handling of the group and are eagerly awaiting their return. Some also brought up Alexa Bliss, who despite teases of doing something with the faction, has been pulled from WWE plans for the time being. It remains to be seen what becomes of the Wyatt Sicks, but it appears patience is wearing thin for Uncle Howdy and his acolytes.