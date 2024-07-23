Xavier Woods’ 10-Year Streak Ends With 7/22 WWE RAW Tag Team Match

A decade-long record held by Xavier Woods was shattered on the latest episode of Raw when the former King of the Ring was in six-man action. During the July 22, show, Woods teamed with Akira Tozawa and Otis but came up short against The Final Testament.

This was Woods’ first tag-team match in over a decade in which the former King of the Ring did not team with at least one member of the New Day. The last instance of this came during the July 1, 2014, taping of WWE Main Event where Woods and R-Truth lost to Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.

H/T to @WWEStats for uncovering this stat. Stay tuned to SEScoops for more interesting wrestling facts and statistics.

The Future of the New Day

In recent weeks, The Final Testament has sought to split Woods from Kofi Kingston, an act that’d end the New Day as we know it in the process. Karrion Kross told Woods in May that “there’s always time left on the table” for him to join and leave the New Day behind. On a recent edition of the Getting Over podcast, Big E said that the faction is “at a crossroads” and that it’s an “interesting time” for the faction as a split continues to be teased.

Kofi Kingston said last year that the faction will never break up, though that’s exactly what happened in 2021 when Big E was drafted to Raw without Kofi and Woods. It was reported in March 2023 that Vince McMahon had several pitches that’d see the group split but the three members were adamantly against any on-screen fractures.

Could we be seeing the last of the New Day? Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest in the world of WWE and beyond.