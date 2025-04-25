Zelina Vega Wins WWE Women’s United States Title

A notable title change happened on Friday’s WWE SmackDown, where Zelina Vega walked out as the United States Champion.

On the show, Vega went over Chelsea Green to win the title. This marks the first singles title win of Vega’s WWE career.

Zelina Vega is US Champion!



How we feeling?

THE REF THROWS THE SECRET HERVICE OUT!

Vega defeated Green in two consecutive non-title matches on SmackDown in the weeks leading up to their championship bout. These victories established Vega as a credible challenger for Green’s newly won title.

One of Vega’s non-title victories over Green occurred under controversial circumstances, with Green getting counted out Green did not have a match at WrestleMania 41, despite being the Women’s United States Champion, although Fightful reports that several pitches were made for her, whether that be to wrestle or to have a segment.

Green won the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Championship on December 14, 2024. She defeated Michin in the tournament final at Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXVII.