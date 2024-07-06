Zoey Starks Takes Jab At Trish Stratus Ahead Of Money In The Bank

WWE Money In The Bank is upon us. In addition to an action-packed card, it was revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be the special host for the event. This has made fans wonder if there may be more at play when she appears tonight.

One of the featured Money In The Bank matches will have Zoey Starks, Chelsea Green, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria, and Iyo Sky competing for the briefcase. After the reveal that Stratus will host the event, fans believe she could get involved in the matchup.

Before her hiatus, Starks attacked the WWE Hall of Famer after Stratus lost to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match at Payback on September 2, 2023. It’s worth noting that the former WWE Women’s Champion slapped her former protégé first, which led to Starks landing her Z-360 move on Stratus. Since then, Starks has succeeded without the Canadian superstar’s leadership and will attempt to become the new Women’s Money In The Bank winner. However, fans believe that Stratus hasn’t forgotten and may interfere to ensure Starks doesn’t win.

Zoey Starks Sends Tweet Antagonizing Trish Stratus

The chatter from fans on social media seems to have reached Starks, as she sends a reminder to Stratus ahead of the upcoming premium live event. The former WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion shared a gif of her landing her Z-360 on the Canadian superstar on X.

Starks made a disparaging remark about Canada on X yesterday to feed into her ‘Heel’ character. It’s possible that the WWE superstar could find herself in a position to win the Women’s Money In The Bank match, leading to Stratus getting her revenge. The WWE Hall of Famer has been open to a return to the ring, and it would make sense for her to go after her former protégé.

For now, fans must watch tonight’s PLE to see if Starks post towards Stratus and Canada will backfire on her.