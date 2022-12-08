WWE’s Upcoming India Event Will be “Built All Around” Injured Superstar (Report)

Vince McMahon may have once had big plans for Veer Mahaan, but right now, WWE is just trying to keep him from being injured.

After months of video vignettes, Mahaan made his Monday Night Raw debut on the post-WrestleMania 38 episode, attacking Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Despite McMahon once believing he could be WWE’s next top monster heel, it has been months since Mahaan competed on the red brand.

Injury

In the wake of the change of management, Mahaan has been moved to WWE NXT, but hasn’t competed in weeks.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Veer is currently dealing with a minor injury.

“Veer is injured, a very minor injury, but they’re still not letting him wrestle… Anybody else in this world would wrestle with this kind of injury. It’s like a broken finger or something, which people do work through all the time.” Dave Meltzer.

The India show

This week, PW Insider reported that WWE will be hosting an event in India next month, marking the promotion’s return to the sub-continent in six years.

Meltzer explained that WWE doesn’t want to risk Veer or his tag-team partner getting injured, as they will play a huge role in the show’s appeal.

“They’re trying to protect him because Veer and Sanga have to be healthy for that India show that’s built all around them in mid-January and a lot of money is involved. So, they can’t risk him being hurt to miss that show.” Dave Meltzer.

Despite both Veer and Sanga competing in NXT, the show will reportedly be a SmackDown branded event.

So far, no matches or talent have been confirmed for the show by WWE themselves.