WWF Ring Boy – Inspiration for Eugene Passes Away

In 2004, WWE debuted Nick Dinsmore on the main roster as the envelope-pushing character Eugene.

The on-screen nephew of then-Monday Night Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff, Eugene had learning difficulties, which was referred to on WWE TV as being ‘special.’

The character would often imitate wrestling moves from legends such as ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan, with the reasoning being that Eugene learned the moves watching TV.

Eugene Palermo

The Eugene character was brought to life by Dinsmore but was partly based on the real-life Eugene Palermo.

Sadly, Palermo died this week aged 57, and his cause of death is not public knowledge at this time.

Palermo lived with Down’s Syndrome his entire life and worked as a WWF Ring Boy, helping to construct and deconstruct the ring during his life.

Eugene’s father Bucky worked as a wrestling referee in the in the Pittsburgh area for 30 years, and officiated at several WWE events.

It was through his father that Palermo would get involved in the business of professional wrestling.

On Twitter, Nick Dinsmore said he was thinking about the Palermo family, and shared a picture of himself with the real Eugene.

Thinking of the family of Eugene Palermo today. pic.twitter.com/rFd8AsY7rW — Eugene Nick Dinsmore (@UGeneDinsmore) August 7, 2022

The Palermo family respectfully suggests donations be made to the Down’s Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh, www.dsapgh.org.

