Xavier Woods Won Christmas This Year

Christmas is a time to gather with family and spread holiday cheer, but let’s be honest: presents are a big part of it.

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods showed off his Christmas 2022 gift on social media and you’d be hard pressed to find a better gift than what he received.

Woods is one half of the reigning NXT tag team champions, along with Kofi Kingston, as part of the New Day. He’s also a huge gamer. His wildly popular UpUpDownDown digital series boasts over 2.3 million subscribers on YouTube.

Woods Scores the Motherload

On Sunday afternoon, Woods revealed that he scored a monster haul of vintage video games.

More specifically, he was gifted the full North American N64 collection – containing every single game that was released (in North America) for the classic Nintendo 64 console. We’re talking Super Mario 64, WWF No Mercy, Golden Eye 007, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64 and a couple hundred others.

This collection is currently available for purchase on eBay, with the bundle of 296 (previously-played) games selling for a cool $29,999.99.

Woods promises to show off his new collection on an upcoming episode of UpUpDownDown. Whatever you got for the holidays this year, we can all agree that Woods made out like a champ.