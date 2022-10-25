Monday, October 24, 2022
Xavier Woods Teasing “Da Party” Reunion

By Samantha Schipman
Xaveir Woods founded UpUpDownDown
DA PARTY IS REUNITING!

Xavier Woods tweeted a 20 second video of Tyler Breeze, Claudio Castagnoli, and Adam Cole. The video ends with “R U Ready?”

All four men tweeted the video with Woods posting it four minutes after the others.

The teaser doesn’t have a date or anything else that gives viewers an idea of what they should be ready for or where it’s happening.

“Da Party” ended when Cole went to AEW

Xavier Woods Da Party

“Prince Pretty” (Breeze), “Mr. OP” (Cesaro), and “Chugs” (Cole) would regularly play Uno together on Woods’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. It was dubbed “Da Party Day”. For many viewers, it was a way to cope during the pandemic.

When Cole signed with AEW, “Da Party” as fans knew it was over. They posted a heart-wrenching farewell to “Chugs”.

Last November, they teased a reunion. Fans assumed that it would be on Woods’s G4 show. Unfortunately, G4 has shut down just months after it was relaunched.

It seems as though the stars have finally aligned and the “Da Party” reunion will finally take place soon.

