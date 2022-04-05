Young Bucks React to KO Using Their Pose After RAW, New Match Added to Tonight’s NXT

Young Bucks React to KO Using Their Pose After RAW

As noted, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes went one-on-one in a dark match following last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW as it went off-air. The match began with a handshake and hug between Owens and Rhodes, but it was “The American Nightmare” who emerged victorious when it was all said and done. Even The Rock‘s mother, Ata Johnson, got involved in the match at one point.

However, another interesting spot saw Owens taunt Rhodes while he was down on the mat, using All Elite Wrestling (AEW) stars, The Young Buck’s, signature pose. As a result, The Young Bucks updated their official Twitter page, placing “Whaddup Kev” in their bio. Check out the pose, and a screenshot from the Bucks’ bio, below.

KO with the Young Bucks pose over Cody ? pic.twitter.com/Oat0tIgZoA — Kim (@kimberlasskick) April 5, 2022

Kevin Owens has also responded, updating his own bio:

New Match Added to Tonight’s NXT

A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, which will also feature fallout from Stand & Deliver. WWE has announced that Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend will take place on the program.

It has also been confirmed that New NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will speak on the show. Grimes won the title at Stand & Deliver in a Ladder match this past weekend against Grayson Waller, Solo Sikoa, Santos Escobar and Carmelo Hayes.

Check out the updated lineup for tonight’s show below: