Young Rock Will Go Head-to-Head with SmackDown on Friday Nights

The Rock is gearing up to lay the smack down on… SmackDown.

NBC has announced Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s hit comedy series, Young Rock moves Fridays for its upcoming third season. This puts Young Rock head-to-head up against WWE SmackDown on Fox.

Both shows have deep ties to Dwayne Johnson, with ‘Young Rock’ being based on the former WWE Champion’s journey to superstardom.

As for SmackDown, the show was named after one of “The Great One’s” signature catchphrases upon its arrival in 1999.

Young Rock Moves to Fridays for Season 3

In a presentation held on Monday, NBCU confirmed their fall schedule with a one-hour comedy block planned for Friday nights.

The first half-hour will be George Lopez’s ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ and air at 8pm ET, followed by ‘Young Rock.’

The 8:30 pm ET time will see ‘Young Rock’ square off directly with Smackdown’s second half-hour on FOX.

Season three of ‘Young Rock’ was confirmed last week and will mark the show’s move to Friday nights after so far airing on Tuesdays.

Ratings for the show’s second season have averaged 2.148 million viewers and a 0.37 in the key 18-49 demographic.

Season two of Young Rock will wrap up next week with two episodes set to air on May 24.