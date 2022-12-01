Zelina Vega Challenges a Member of The Bloodline & Mocks Ronda Rousey

Legado Del Fantasma appeared on WWE‘s The Bump earlier today. Santos Escobar will be facing Ricochet this Friday night in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup.

The winner of the tournament will go on to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Ricochet advanced to the finals of the tournament last week after Gunther and Imperium distracted Braun Strowman. The distraction allowed Ricochet to roll-up the Monster of All Monsters for the pinfall victory.

Zelina Vega Challenges Paul Heyman

Legado Del Fantasma was asked about The Bloodline during their appearance on the show. Joaquin Wilde said of course they want to be the ones that dethrone The Usos and The Bloodline.

Zelina Vega then took a shot at The Wiseman Paul Heyman and claimed she was at a higher level than him.

“Yeah, I mean, I can see me going up against Paul Heyman,” said Vega. “Paul already knows that I’m not only on his level but higher. I’m pretty sure when it comes to The Bloodline, like I said, give it time because I have my eyes on Paul. Hey Paul.” [From 51:16 to 51:34]

Vega also poked fun at SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey during her appearance on WWE The Bump.

“I think Ronda is difficult to beat overall as a human,” said Vega. “I’m not stupid to that. But you also have to find where is the kink in her armor and I found it. Oh yeah, I found it but it took a lot of research. But listen, again, she’s dominant.



There is nothing that she can’t do. But when it comes to brains, and again I’ve said this before. She has the brawn but I’m not so sure she has the brains, and definitely not to my extent. So, I kind of did find the kink in her armor. And when I’m ready to expose that, I hope she is too.” [53:32 54:08]

