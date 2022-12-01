Zelina Vega Challenges a Member of The Bloodline & Mocks Ronda Rousey

Legado Del Fantasma appeared on WWE‘s The Bump earlier today. Santos Escobar will be facing Ricochet this Friday night in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup.
The winner of the tournament will go on to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Ricochet advanced to the finals of the tournament last week after Gunther and Imperium distracted Braun Strowman. The distraction allowed Ricochet to roll-up the Monster of All Monsters for the pinfall victory.
Zelina Vega Challenges Paul Heyman
Legado Del Fantasma was asked about The Bloodline during their appearance on the show. Joaquin Wilde said of course they want to be the ones that dethrone The Usos and The Bloodline.
Zelina Vega then took a shot at The Wiseman Paul Heyman and claimed she was at a higher level than him.
Vega also poked fun at SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey during her appearance on WWE The Bump.