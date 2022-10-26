Zelina Vega: ‘For the Longest Time, I Felt Like WWE Was Afraid to Give me the Ball’

Zelina Vega made her return to WWE on the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown by being the new manager of Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro) to attack Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, & Ashante “Thee” Adonis).

Throughout her career with WWE, Vega has filled multiple roles, including managing Andrade in NXT and the main roster, winning the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Zelina discussed her opportunities in WWE and wanting the ball.

Wanting The Chance

(via WWE)

“I had those questions like, ‘Can I do this by myself? Can I carry all about me?’ Damn right I can. Then, I became Queen,” she said when discussing moving away from being utilized more as a manager. “Now, it’s taking both parts and combining them together and doing this for me but also doing this for my team and getting people to see that side of me. For the longest time, I was like, ‘Damn, they have no idea what they have.’ I always told them, ‘Give me the ball. If I drop it, screw me, but you’ll never know until you try.’”

Vega noted that you have to trust people and give them a chance as WWE did with Liv Morgan once fans got behind her.

She continued, “I heard from so many different people, ‘it’s just a matter of time. When is Zelina going to get this chance?’ I’m waiting. I’m here. For the longest, I felt like they were afraid to do it. The only thing they’re going to regret is that they didn’t do it sooner, that they didn’t take a chance on me sooner. They have no idea. This is one side of me, and you’re getting a different side now, but imagine what could happen if you actually give me the ball to just be me and have that opportunity. I feel like, for the longest, they were afraid to do it. What’s stopping you? Clearly, I can do for me alone, I can do it for other people, why not give me the actual chance? Are they afraid? What could you really lose when it comes to me? I’ve handled literally everything that has been handed to me. I think it’s just a matter of time.”

Before her return, Vega had been off television for several months due to an injury as she last wrestled on the April 11 episode of WWE Raw, losing to Bianca Belair.

On Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Legado Del Fantasma will be in six-man tag team action when they take on Hit Row and their mystery partner.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription