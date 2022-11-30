Zelina Vega on Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Trusting Her With Promos

Zelina Vega is currently the manager of the Legado Del Fantama faction on WWE SmackDown.
The leader of the group, Santos Escobar will battle Ricochet in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup this Friday night, with the winner earning a match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.
Speaking on the “That’s Dope” podcast, Vega commented on what it is like working at a WWE TV taping.
Vince McMahon resigned from WWE in July. He announced his resignation on Twitter as he was under investigation by WWE’s Board of Directors for alleged hush money payments to former female employees. Former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was dismissed during the scandal.
Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan replaced Vince as co-CEOs, while Triple H replaced John Laurinaitis as EVP of Talent Relations. The Game also serves as WWE’s Chief Content Officer.
Vega noted that both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have known her for a while and trust her with promos.
