Zelina Vega on Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Trusting Her With Promos

Zelina Vega is currently the manager of the Legado Del Fantama faction on WWE SmackDown.

The leader of the group, Santos Escobar will battle Ricochet in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup this Friday night, with the winner earning a match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on the “That’s Dope” podcast, Vega commented on what it is like working at a WWE TV taping.

Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win.



And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE in July. He announced his resignation on Twitter as he was under investigation by WWE’s Board of Directors for alleged hush money payments to former female employees. Former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was dismissed during the scandal.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan replaced Vince as co-CEOs, while Triple H replaced John Laurinaitis as EVP of Talent Relations. The Game also serves as WWE’s Chief Content Officer.

Vega noted that both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have known her for a while and trust her with promos.

When it comes to me because they’ve [Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and Stephanie McMahon] known me for a while, it’s like, ‘Hey we can already trust you on the microphone you’re not gonna say anything that’s gonna get us in trouble. You’re gonna keep to your character so here’s the skeleton of what we need from you and just fill in the meat.’



So that’s kinda how it goes.

