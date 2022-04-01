Zicky Dice’s Trouble In Paradise 2 Results (4/1)

On April 1, WrestleCon and Zicky Dice held the Zicky Dice’s Trouble In Paradise 2 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. The event streamed live, and for free, on Zicky Dice’s Twitch channel.

The second edition of Zicky Dice’s Trouble In Paradise saw Rich Swann go head to head with Scotty 2 Hotty in the main event. Zicky Dice’s Trouble In Paradise 2 also featured a Sensational Sextuplet Scramble match which featured Frontman Jah-C, Keita Murray, Carlie Bravo, Levi Shapiro, Darian Bengston, and Lord Crewe. Masha Slamovich also faced a bear (Max The Impaler).

Zicky Dice’s Trouble In Paradise 2 Quick Results

Falls Count Anywhere Match for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship: Matt Cardona (c) defeated “Outlandish” Zicky Dice Zicky Dice issued an open challenge which Matt Cardona answered

Sensational Sextuplet Scramble : Frontman Jah-C defeated Keita Murray, Carlie Bravo, Levi Shapiro, Darian Bengston and Lord Crewe The members of the NJPW LA Dojo came out after the match to attack Darian Bengston to continue the feud between the dojo and The Nightmare Factory

: Frontman Jah-C defeated Keita Murray, Carlie Bravo, Levi Shapiro, Darian Bengston and Lord Crewe Lince Dorado defeated Black Taurus

SUB-missions Only Match : EFFY vs “Speedball” Mike Bailey

: EFFY vs “Speedball” Mike Bailey Masha Slamovich defeated BEAR (Max The Impaler)

Scotty 2 Hotty defeated Rich Swann

Zicky Dice vs Matt Cardona this is LOVELY #TroubleInParadise pic.twitter.com/94SkpxghBK — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

Dojo Boys call out the factory on #TroubleInParadise pic.twitter.com/BC5RO1aKnR — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

Mike Bailey & Effy exchange chops & Effy bites his TOES #TroubleInParadise pic.twitter.com/tkpmXZBMJ0 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

Zicky Dice’s Trouble In Paradise 2 Final Thoughts

In short, Zicky Dice’s Trouble In Paradise 2 was… OUTLANDISH. Surprisingly, there was an impromptu Falls Count Anywhere Match for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship. During the Sensational Sextuplet Scramble, the referee even got involved by performing some moves on the outside. There was even a full swerve where the bear that Masha Slamovich was supposed to face ended up being Max The Impaler. Regardless of the ‘OUTLANDISH’ activities, the show was without a doubt one of the most fun of the weekend.

O ther WrestleCon Shows

In the same vein, this year’s WrestleCon event features six live events. IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, New Japan Strong, also have events scheduled for the Dallas convention.

WrestleCon still has three shows remaining for the weekend. To see the schedule for the remaining events, click here.