NXT Star Is Expected To Make Their Return Soon

WWE NXT star Zoey Stark is reportedly expected to make her NXT return in the near future and plans are beginning to be put in place for it.

Stark’s Injury

The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion has been out of action since Ocotber 2021 due to a knee injury. Stark has been out with a torn ACL and meniscus.

Zoey hasn’t wrestled since the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship three-way ladder match at Halloween Havoc where she and Io Shirai lost their titles.

New Plans For Return

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there have been pitches for Stark’s return to NXT. Meltzer also noted that Bayley is well on her way to returning as well.

Meltzer wrote:

“Bayley and Zoey Stark should both be returning from knee surgery relatively soon. Bayley has been back training for her return. Returning booking ideas have been talked with that regard Stark in NXT.”

Io Shirai’s Future

Stark’s tag partner Io Shirai could be on her way out of WWE, with previous reports indicating that her contract is up soon, and that Shirai hasn’t signed a new deal.

Io Shirai, Zoey Stark’s tag team partner, is currently out with an injury. However, there have recently been reports that indicate that her WWE contract is up soon and that she hasn’t signed a new deal.

With Io Shirai possibly leaving WWE, that leaves Zoey’s plan for return up in the air.