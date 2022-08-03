AEW Dynamite Results (8/3/22): Chris Jericho & Jon Moxley, ThunderStorm, Dumpster Match

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Wheeler Yuta battled Chris Jericho tonight. The winner of the match will face AEW Interim Champion Jon Moxley next week at AEW Dynamite Quake by the Lake.

AEW Dynamite Results

Jay Lethal def. Orange Cassidy

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter def. ThunderStorm

Powerhouse Hobbs def. Ren Jones

Christian Cage def. Matt Hardy

The Acclaimed def. Gunn Club in a Dumpster Match

Chris Jericho def. Wheeler Yuta to earn a title shot at Quake at the Lake next week

Here are the takeaways from this week’s AEW Dynamite:

Jay Lethal def. Orange Cassidy, Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal Set For Battle of the Belts

Orange Cassidy battled Jay Lethal to begin this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh accompanied Jay to the ring. Orange started off the match in control and put his hands in his pockets as the crowd cheered. Jay went for a Clothesline but Orange ducked and connected with a Dropkick. Cassidy posed in the ring before hitting Jay with a Suicide Dive through the ropes. Orange delivered some of his lazy kicks to Jay as he crawled up the entrance ramp.

Satnam Singh distracted Orange and Jay capitalized with some strikes. Best Friends then comically arrived on top of each other to have a face-to-face with Satnam. The action returned to the ring and Jay slammed Cassidy’s knee into the steel steps. Lethal trapped Cassidy’s knee in the steps and hit a Dropkick as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Lethal was still in control of the match and was focusing his attack on the injured knee. Cassidy battled back and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Lethal tripped him up and sent Orange down to the mat. Jay locked in a Figure Four on Orange in the middle of the ring but Cassidy got to the bottom rope to break the hold.

Jay went for a Suplex but Cassidy countered into the Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy went for a Tornado DDT but Jay countered into one of his own for a near fall. Lethal climbed to the top turnbuckle but Orange slowly rolled to the opposite corner. Orange sent Jay into the turnbuckle and delivered an uppercut.

Cassidy hopped to the middle turnbuckle but Jay caught him with a chop to the chest. Orange and Jay traded punches and Cassidy got the better of the exchange. Orange then hit the diving DDT off the top rope and followed it up with a Tornado DDT for a near fall. Cassidy went for the Orange Punch but his knee gave out.

Lethal laughed at Orange before setting up for a move. Orange countered into Beach Break out of nowhere and went for the cover but Jay was able to kick out at two. Cassidy geared up in the corner and went for the Orange Punch but Jay was ready. Jay hit Cassidy with a boot to the knee and followed it up with Lethal Injection for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Sonjay, Jay, and Satnam went to attack Cassidy but Best Friends rushed the ring. TNT Champion Wardlow joined the party but the heels retreated. It was announced that Wardlow will defend the TNT Championship against Jay Lethal at Battle of the Belts this Saturday.

Hangman Page Helped The Young Bucks

Adam Cole returned alongside Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, The Young Bucks, and Brandon Cutler. Cole said he’s a great leader and brought up the Trios tournament. Adam claimed that The Young Bucks won’t be physically capable of being in the tournament before O’Reilly and Fish attacked them from behind. Hangman Adam Page showed up and helped the Young Bucks to end the segment.

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter def. ThunderStorm, Eddie Kingston Challenges Sammy Guevara

AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm (ThunderStorm) battled Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter tonight on Dynamite. Rebel accompanied Baker & Hayter to the ring. Baker went for the Lockjaw early but Thunder Rosa escaped and countered into a slam.

Jamie tagged in and Thunder Rosa greeted her with a Clothesline. ThunderStorm took control of the match and isolated Hayter in the corner. Rosa hit some chops and followed it up with a kick to her back for a two count. Baker and Hayter eventually battled back and trapped the champion in the corner of the ring.

When Dynamite returned from a break, Storm hit a Crossbody on Hayter and then planted Baker with a DDT on the floor. Toni climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit Jamie with another Crossbody. Toni followed it up with an Alabama Slam but Hayter kicked out at two.

Thunder Rosa tagged in and they went for a double Suplex but Jamie countered and sent them both to the mat. Baker tagged in and Thunder Rosa hit her with a Death Valley Driver. Storm tagged in and climbed to the top rope but Britt escaped. Rebel distracted Toni and Baker capitalized with a punch. Britt hit an Air Raid Crash off the top rope and tagged in Hayter. Jamie hit a big Clothesline and Britt followed it up with a Stomp. Jamie went for the cover but Rosa broke it up at the last moment.

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa got in each other’s face and started trading strikes. Britt went for a Neckbreaker but Rosa blocked it. Britt hit Thunder Rosa with an Air Raid Crash but Toni slammed her down. Hayter hit Storm with a Codebreaker and all four wrestlers were down. Toni hit a series of Hip Attacks but Baker pulled Thunder Rosa in the way. Toni accidentally hit her tag partner and then turned around into a big lariat from Hayter for the pinfall victory.

Eddie Kingston cut a backstage promo and challenged Sammy Guevara to a match at AEW All Out.

Powerhouse Hobbs Dominated & Got The Better Of Ricky Starks

Powerhouse Hobbs made his way to the ring for a singles match. Hobbs betrayed Ricky Starks last week and attacked him after he lost the FTW Championship to Hook. Hobbs dominated Ren Jones for the easy pinfall victory after connecting with a Running Powerslam. Hobbs followed it up with a Clothesline and pinned Ren by kneeling on him. After the match, Ricky Starks sprinted down to the ring and shoved the referee out of the way. Hobbs planted Ricky with a Spinebuster and stood tall to end the segment.

Christian Cage def. Matt Hardy & Avoided Jungle Boy

Matt Hardy battled Christian Cage to begin the 2nd hour of Dynamite. Jungle Boy tried to attack Cage in the parking lot earlier on the show but security stopped him. Matt started off the action in control and beat Christian down in the corner of the ring. Cage battled back and unloaded several punches to Matt’s face. Matt battled back and connected with a slam for a near fall and Christian rolled out of the ring to regroup.

Hardy followed him out there but Cage shoved him into the steel steps. Christian then delivered a running knee strike to Matt’s head against the steel steps and rolled back into the ring as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Matt planted Christian with a Superplex and went for the cover but Cage kicked out at two. Matt followed it up with a Back Body Drop and some punches to the face in the corner of the ring. Cage booted Matt in the face and started climbing to the top rope. Matt hit him with a Back Body Drop off the top rope and followed it up with an Elbow Drop for a near fall.

Cage sent Matt to the canvas and hit a diving Headbutt of the top turnbuckle for a two count. He choked Matt against the turnbuckle and went for a Clothesline but Hardy countered into a Side Effect for a two count. Matt delivered another Side Effect on the ring apron before setting up a table ringside. Matt went for an Elbow Drop but Christian got out of the way and Hardy went crashing through the table. Back in the ring, Christian planted Matt with the Killswitch for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Christian exited the ring but stopped at the bottom of the entrance ramp. Cage brought in a couple of steel chairs into the ring and set up for the con-chair-to. Luchasaurus’ theme hit and the big man marched down the entrance ramp. Jungle Boy tried to sneak attack but Christian was ready and escaped through the crowd.

Stokely Hathaway Gave Ethan Page His Business Card

Ethan Page cut a promo tonight on Dynamite and complained about not being on TV every week. Ethan wondered why he doesn’t have an action figure as Stokely Hathaway made his way to the ring.

Page went on a rant about how the fans don’t have his back and buy Orange Cassidy merchandise. Stokely asked the microphone and shouted “what are you doing?!” before whispering something in Ethan’s ear. Stokely then handed Ethan his business card and exited the ring. Ethan Page then followed him to end the segment.

The Acclaimed Won The Dumpster Match

The Acclaimed battled Gunn Club in a Dumpster match. Before the match, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens attacked Billy Gunn on the ramp and slammed him into the dumpster. Caster then did his rap before the match began. Bowens planted Austin and Colten Gunn with a Suplex on the entrance ramp and the match officially started.

Gunn Club isolated Bowens and tried to get him in the dumpster but Caster broke it up. Gunn Club Powerbombed Bowens into the dumpster and then sent Caster in. The Acclaimed blocked Gunn Club from shutting the lid as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Gunn Club launched Bowens off the dumpster and onto some trash cans below. Colten delivered a Neckbreaker to Bowens on the entrance ramp. Austin Gunn climbed on top of the entrance tunnel but Caster snuck up behind him. Max shoved him down as Colten was put on a table below. Caster hit the Mic Drop through the table and then The Acclaimed put Gunn Club in the dumpster to win. After the match, The Acclaimed shoved the dumpster off the entrance ramp.

Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho Is Set For Next Week

Wheeler Yuta battled Chris Jericho in tonight’s main event. The winner of the match will face Jon Moxley next week at Dynamite Quake at the Lake for the Interim AEW Championship. Before the match, Moxley versus Vance Warner, Madison Rayne debut, and Swerve in our Glory versus Tony Nese & Josh Woods was announced for Rampage this Friday. Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ange accompanied Jericho to the ring. ROH Claudio Castagnoli showed up just before the bell to be in Wheeler’s corner and prevent interference from Jericho Appreciation Society.

Yuta controlled the action early and went after the broken nose of Le Champion. JAS was kicked out from ringside as Jericho took control by tripping Wheeler up on the top rope. Chris posed for the crowd before reigning down some punches to Yuta’s head. Jericho went for a Superplex but Yuta blocked it. Wheeler went for a Crossbody but Jericho countered into a Dropkick for a two count. Jericho unloaded some elbow strikes to the side of Wheeler’s head and gave the crowd the middle finger.

Yuta connected with an Enziguri and a Clothesline in the corner. Wheeler hit the Crossbody off the top rope and both wrestlers were down. Wheeler hopped to his feet and unloaded some punches to Jericho’s face. Both wrestlers went for a running Crossbody at the same time and collided in the middle of the ring. Jericho and Yuta traded slaps to the face for a bit on their knees and then on their feet.

Wheeler connected with several German Suplexes in a row before bridging into the cover for a two count. Chris battled back and locked in the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring. Wheeler was able to get to the bottom rope to break the hold and Jericho started arguing with referee Aubrey Edwards. Jericho went for a Codebreaker but Wheeler countered into a Back Body Drop that sent Chris to the outside.

Yuta followed it up with three Suicide Dives before bringing Jericho back into the ring. Wheeler hit a Crossbody off the top rope and went for the cover but Jericho kicked out at two. Jericho responded with a Backbreaker but Yuta shrugged it off. Yuta knocked Jericho to the mat and climbed to the top rope. Wheeler leaped right into a Codebreaker from Jericho for a two count.

Jericho charged at Yuta but he tripped him up in the middle of the ring. Yuta applied a submission hold in the middle of the ring but Jericho escaped to the corner. Jericho grabbed the baseball bat but Aubrey Edwards ripped it away. Chris hit a low blow while the ref was distracted and went for Judas Effect but Wheeler was able to duck. Chris then applied the Walls of Jericho for the submission victory but wouldn’t let go of the hold.

Several referees shoed up and tried to break it up before AEW Interim Champion Jon Moxley’s theme hit. Jon got into the ring and Jericho finally released the hold. Jericho retreated as Moxley trash talked in the ring. Jon Moxley will defend the AEW Interim Championship against Chris Jericho next week at Quake at the Lake. Jericho vowed to show up as the Lionheart next week and “stretch the shit” out of Moxley.