WWE RAW Results (2/6/23): Becky Lynch Defeats Bayley In A Steel Cage Match with Help From WWE Hall of Famer

WWE’s latest edition of Monday Night RAW went down on (2/6/23) from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida! Becky Lynch defeated Bayley in a steel cage match due to the assistance from WWE Hall of Famer Lita in the show’s main event!

Live Coverage

Our show begins and WWE Hall of Famers, Edge and Beth Phoenix make their ways down to the ring. We then see a video package of Edge and Beth’s past with The Judgment Day. Edge says while it’s great to be back in Orlando, Florida, everyone knows why they’re here…The Judgment Day. Edge says The Judgment Day is his fault but while his mission is now his problem, it worked…because Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio are all in better spots than they ever have been in their respective careers. Edge says he knew Finn Balor didn’t have what it takes to make him say ‘I Quit’ at Extreme Rules, but when he saw Rhea Ripley hit Beth with brass knuckles and the steel chair, he felt helpless and had to say it. The crowd chants ‘you still got it!’ and Edge says he never lost it. Edge calls himself a sick, sadistic bastard and Beth chimes in and says if Finn and Rhea have the ‘stones’, she and Edge…but The Judgment Day’s music hits and out comes Finn, Damian, and Dominik.

Finn says Edge made his triumphant return to the ring, just for The Judgment Day to knock him down a peg…again, again, and again. Finn says it’s time for Edge to say ‘I Quit’ and Dominik says since Edge and Beth have been gone, he’s served hard time. Dominik calls Rey Mysterio a dead beat dad and says he’ll treat Edge and Beth with the same fate as he did to Rey if they don’t stop messing with The Judgment Day. Damian says Edge and Rey don’t know when to give up and says the next time they beat them down, they’ll make what happened at Extreme Rules child’s play. Damian says he’s going to ‘cook’ Angelo Dawkins tonight and go on to Elimination Chamber and become United States Champion. Dominik says he wishes ‘mami’ was here but she’s too busy promoting WrestleMania 39. Edge tells Dominik to shutup and says all Damian does is follow around Finn like a labradoodle.

Edge makes fun of Finn’s outfit and says the biggest difference between The Judgment Day and he and Beth is that they actually have each other’s back. Edge says if it came to it, The Judgment Day would ‘drop each other quicker than Dominik dropped his drawers in the clink.’ Beth says she didn’t come to RAW to talk, she came to beat Rhea Ripley’s ass but since Rhea isn’t there tonight, how about she and Edge face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber. Finn asks Dominik if Rhea would accept, he says yes, and Finn says he’s in…but only if Edge and Beth make it to Elimination Chamber. The Judgment Day circles the ring and they attack Edge but Angelo Dawkins rushes the ring and he and Edge take control. Dominik scurries up the ramp but Montez Ford pops ip behind him and tosses him into the ring, where he’s surrounded by Angelo, Edge, and Beth. Dominik is crushed by a Glam Slam by Beth and we head to a commercial break.

Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest — Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Angelo goes on the attack early. Damian fights back and plants Angelo with a Falcon Arrow and goes for the cover but Angelo kicks out. Damian applies a head-lock and slams Angelo’s head against the mat before going for another cover but Angelo kicks out once again. Damian reapplies the head-lock, Angelo powers out and cracks Damian with a bevy of strikes, then a drop-kick, and sends Damian to the outside. Angelo slides out and tries to sneak up on Damian but eats a massive lariat from The Judgment Day member. Damian slams Angelo on the outside with a suplex, then goes into the ring before sliding right back out to reset the referee’s ten count. Damian comes back to the outside and cracks Angelo with a leaping kick off of the steel steps and we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Angelo nails Damian with a spinning back kick, then a corner splash, and an exploder before going for the cover but Damian lifts the shoulders after a two-count. Angelo climbs to the top turnbuckle, Damian rushes over to the corner, Angelo kicks Damian back but gets caught in a flatliner before Damian goes for the cover but Angelo kicks out. Damian goes for a choke-slam but Angelo counters into a DDT then goes for the pin but Damian kicks out. Angelo goes up top and nails Damian with a swanton bomb and goes for another cover but Damian kicks out at two-and-a-half! Heavy strikes and exchanged by both competitors and Damian plants Angelo with a choke-slam and gets the 1-2-3!

Winner – Damian Priest

Damian Priest has now qualified for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match where Austin Theory will defend his title against Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and now Damian Priest. Later tonight, Montez Ford will face Elias for the final spot in the match.

We then see the aforementioned United States Champion, Austin Theory arriving to the arena earlier tonight in a Lamborghini. It’s then announced that we’ll take a closer look at the happenings between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn from this past Friday night’s edition SmackDown before we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break and as previously mentioned, we see a video package highlighting what went down between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn from SmackDown this past Friday night. Reigns will defend his titles against Sami in the challenger’s hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday, February 18.

Dexter Lumis (with Johnny Gargano) vs. Baron Corbin (with JBL)

Corbin attacks Lumis right as the bell sounds. Corbin applies a head-lock, Lumis fights his way out, and Corbin cracks him with a lariat. Corbin lays into Lumis with a bevy of elbows before reapplying the head-lock. Lumis powers out and plants Corbin with a running bulldog then a back-body drop and a leg drop. Corbin sends Lumis to the corner and looks for a splash but Lumis evades and crushes him with a flatliner and gets the 1-2-3!

Winner – Dexter Lumis

We then see Byron Saxton backstage, who introduces Becky Lynch. Byron asks Becky what tonight’s steel cage match against Bayley means to her. Becky says everything started with Bayley 10 years ago right here in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Becky says Bayley was the sweetest person in the entire locker room but her (Becky’s) way of being great was being aggressive and kicking down doors, daring to be great. Becky says Bayley is jealous of her but now that she’s brought her (Becky’s) family into this, it’s over for Bayley. Becky says there’s a hand that she hasn’t played yet…and tonight may be the night. Commentary hypes up tonight’s main event of the evening, which is Becky vs. Bayley, and it’s announced that Brock Lesnar is here and we’ll hear from the ‘Beast Incarnate’ after the break!

Back from the break and Brock Lesnar is here! Brock says he appreciates the crowd and thanks them for the massive pop. Brock asks the crowd of they watched the Royal Rumble…Brock says he did…and he had a bad experience. Brock apologizes for not being at RAW last week but says he had to get his head together after being eliminated from the Men’s Royal Rumble Match by Bobby Lashley. Brock says Bobby is all he’s thought about recently and he just can’t get him out of his head ever since their interaction at the Royal Rumble. Brock says even when he climbs into bed with his wife…but a good or four or five hour later (with a wink) all he can think about is Bobby Lashley. Brock says he has a multi-million dollar contract that shows Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber…and Brock calls out Bobby…who’s music hits and out comes the former WWE Champion!

Bobby says it’s nice that Brock is gracing everyone with his presence. Bobby says it’s time to take a walk down memory lane. Bobby mentions in their first match, he won…in their second match, Brock won, but notes that he (Bobby) left Brock unconscious after the match. Bobby calls back to the Royal Rumble where he eliminated Brock and says he’s going to take Brock’s contract and let his agent and his manager take a look at it and he’ll get back to Brock with an answer. Bobby says Bobby ‘Who’ has a one-up on you (Brock). Bobby walks away but Brock spins him around and plants him with an F-5 as the crowd begs Brock for one more…and Brock obliges and drills Bobby with a thunderous F-5 before grabbing his cowboy hat and walks off.

Backstage, Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis approach Candice LeRae and Johnny tells Candice that Dexter wanted to draw her something for her big night…and there’s a mystery woman in the picture and it’s Nikki Cross, who’s lurking in the background and scurries off.

Back in the ring, Carmella is making her way down to the ring and it’s time for the women’s elimination chamber qualifying match, which will go down after the break.

Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. Carmella vs. Candice LeRae — Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Piper gets in Carmella’s face and Carmella wants no part of it and escapes the ring. Carmella sneaks up behind Piper and latches on with a choke but Piper quickly tosses her out of the ring. Candice and Michin launch Piper out of the ring and Michin goes to work on Candice in the corner. Piper comes in and takes everyone out and fires Carmella out of the ring and celebrates as we head to a commercial break. Back from the break and Michin is going at it with Carmella. Piper and Candice enter the fray and everyone is going at it now. Candice nails Piper with a springboard moonsault, Piper fights back and plants Michin with a slam then goes for the cover but Candice breaks it up. Piper goes for a splash but Candice evades and lands a senton. Carmella comes in and rolls Candice up but Candice rolls out but Carmella sends her to the corner and unloads a bevy of kicks and a bronco buster. Piper comes out of nowhere and lands a cannonball in the corner on Carmella and trips Piper out of the ring and rolls up Candice for the 1-2-3!

Winner – Carmella

Carmella now joins Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, and Natalya in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match at the namesake premium live event with a spot against RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 on the line.

Backstage, we see JBL and Baron Corbin. JBL calls Corbin a clown and says that Corbin doesn’t even belong near him. Corbin promises to be better but JBL shuts him down and says he tried to polish a turd before walking off.

Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander (with MVP) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Alexander and Gable start this one off. Gable plants Alexander with a massive German suplex and makes the tag to Otis, who cracks Alexander with a lariat. Alexander makes the tag to Benjamin and he and Otis exchange heavy strikes in the center of the ring. Shelton sends Otis to the corner and goes for a running knee but Otis catches him and plants him with a slam. Otis lands a splash and tosses Shelton to the corner but the former Intercontinental Champion evades and makes the tag to Alexander and Otis tags in Gable.

Alexander lays into Gable with lighting fast offense and drills Gable with a Pele kick that sends Gable to the outside. Alexander dives through the ropes but Gable catches him and sends him into the commentary table with an exploder. Gable sends Alexander back into the ring, goes up top, and lands a diving splash before going for the cover but Benjamin makes the save. Everyone is brawling in the ring, Benjamin dispatches Otis with a massive Samoan Drop, Gable and Alexander are brawling in the ring and Alexander crushes Gable with a back-breaker and gets the 1-2-3!

Winners – Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

Backstage, Cathy Kelley is with The Miz and asks about his reaction to what happened between he, Rick Boogs, and Adam Pearce last week. Miz says he’s going to send Pearce an invoice for the suit he forced Miz to ruin and Boots comes out of Pearce’s office. Miz asks Boogs how he got an appointment with Pearce before he did. Boogs says it’s all thanks to the ‘Boots Crew’. Miz calls Pearce incompetent and says if he had enough time and had his gear on, he would’ve easily beaten Boogs. Pearce pops up behind Miz and books the rematch for next week. Boogs celebrates, Miz exits, and Pearce smirks his way back into his office…but Chelsea Green stops him and says she’s headed to the ring and if he doesn’t find her an opponent, she’s going to call his manager and we head to a commercial break.

Chelsea Green vs. Asuka

Chelsea Green’s mystery opponent is revealed as none other than Asuka! The former RAW Women’s Champion takes control early and often. Asuka makes quick work of Chelsea and gets the tap with an arm-bar.

Winner – Asuka

As the match went down, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Natalya all made their way down to the ring. Following the match, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes down and tells everyone surrounding the ring who truly has what it takes to defeat the EST. of WWE. Bianca says she was in their spot, last year, and did what she had to do to take the RAW Women’s Championship. Bianca wishes everyone luck and says she’ll see the winner at WrestleMania.

It’s announced that we’ll hear from the Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner, Cody Rhodes after the break.

Back from the break and Cody Rhodes makes his way down to the ring. Cody starts talking about his pending WrestleMania match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cody mentions how Reigns must first get through Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber before he and the ‘Tribal Chief’ can lock horns at the ‘Showcase of the Immortals.’ Paul Heyman makes his way down to the ring. Heyman says on behalf of he and Roman Reigns, they’d like to congratulate Cody on winning the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Cody says he has a ton of respect for Heyman and he assumes Heyman knows why. Cody says he’s going to peel the curtain back for everyone. Cody says he and his family went broke. Cody calls back to his father Dusty doing car commercial for free just to be able to keep the family car…but then he got a phone call…from Paul Heyman. Cody says Heyman told Dusty that ECW was in town and Steve Corino was going to ‘talk a little smack about him’ and if Dusty agreed to appear on camera, Heyman would pay Dusty…and pay him well. Cody says Heyman kept his word and not only did ECW give him a much-needed paycheck, he gave his father his confidence back.

Cody says he knows they’re not supposed to talk about it, but before he came back to WWE, he was ‘somewhere else’ and was the disruptor…and back in the day, Heyman was the disruptor so from one disruptor to another, he thanks Heyman. The crowd is hot for this one and Heyman says Cody is good because he’s got him personally when he was just trying to come out here and ‘schmooze’ about some business. Heyman says if they’re going to pull the curtain back, it’s time to shoot from the hip and go all the way. Heyman says it’s not about his dad, it’s about Cody. Heyman says it’s about everything Cody has fought for, from walking through the door, to walking out of it, to coming back through it and winning the Royal Rumble and winning the title at WrestleMania. Heyman says Cody needs this story to finish to see if it’s a dream come true or if it’s a nightmare of coming just ‘this’ close. Heyman says Cody isn’t just trying to win at WrestleMania but trying to knock off the biggest box office attraction professional wrestling has ever seen…Roman Reigns. Heyman says Cody has no idea what it is to be under that kind of spotlight because nobody has ever prepped him for that.

Heyman says right down the road is the WWE Performance Center…which is where Dusty Rhodes trained and prepped the biggest stars of this generation…including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Kevin Owens…and the ‘Tribal Chief’…Roman Reigns. Heyman says Cody’s father didn’t train nor prep his own son and as a father himself, he could council Cody that maybe Dusty wanted Cody to make it on his own and step out of Dusty’s shadows and make his own name for himself. Both Heyman and Cody are tearing up, what an emotional promo from both men. Heyman says he can’t explain how much he loved and admired Dusty…and he knows how much Dusty loved Cody. Heyman says in his last conversation with Dusty, he told him that Cody was his favorite son…but Roman Reigns was the son he always wanted. Cody’s face goes from tearful joy to absolute disgust. Heyman drops the microphone and Cody gets right in Heyman’s face. Cody offers a handshake, Heyman is reluctant and Cody snatches Heyman’s hand. Cody says he’s just trying to win a championship and everyone else are the one’s trying to make it personal…and Heyman won’t have to pay for it…but Roman Reigns will…at WrestleMania, when he takes those titles…personally! Cody’s music plays and ‘The American Nightmare’ heads out while Heyman looks on in shock from the ring.

We then see a trailer for the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game. Back to the ring and Montez Ford is making his way down to the ring and he’ll face Elias in an elimination chamber qualifying match after the break.

Montez Ford vs. Elias — Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

United Staes Champion Austin Theory joins Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves on commentary for this one while Elias applies a head-lock on Montez to start the match. Montez escapes the hold and drills Elias with a lariat followed by a high drop-kick. Elias sends Montez to the corner and lays into Montez with a bevy of strikes. Elias dumps Montez to the outside with a back-body drop and crushes Montez with a suplex onto the steel steps as we head to a commercial break. Back from the break and Elias is working over Montez in the center of the ring. Elias climbs to the top turnbuckle, Montez pops up and joins him, Elias goes for a power-bomb, Montez holds on cracks Elias with an elbow. Elias sneaks underneath Montez and plants him with an electric chair before going for the cover but Montez lifts the shoulders after a two-count.

Montez trips Elias to the mat, goes up top and drills Elias with a diving cross-body. Montez lands a standing moonsault on Elias and goes for the cover but Ezekiel’s older brother kicks out. Elias cracks Montez with a flying knee and plants him with a slam then goes for the pin but Montez kicks out. Montez sends Elias to the outside and goes flying over the ring post and crushes Elias with a dive to the outside! Montez sends Elias back in the ring, goes up top and drills Elias with a frog splash for the 1-2-3!

Winner – Montez Ford

Montez Ford now joins United States Champion Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano in an elimination chamber match at the namesake premium live event on Saturday, February 18.

After the match, Austin Theory stands on the commentary table and hoists the United States Championship high in the air. Seth Rollins comes out of nowhere and attacks Theory and crushes him with his patented curb stomp. Seth celebrates as the crowd sings along with his theme song as he exits.

We then see Bayley alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the locker room as Bayley prepares for her steel cage match against Becky Lynch in our main event of the evening, which goes down after the break!

Bayley (with IYO SKY & Dakota Kai) vs. Becky Lynch — Steel Cage Match

Bayley immediately tries to climb the cage but Becky knocks her back down to the ring. Both competitors trade strikes and the fight is on! Bayley kicks Becky in the back of the knee but Becky trips Bayley to the mat and sends her into the cage wall. Bayley clocks Becky with a back elbow and launches Becky into the cage. Becky regains control and fires Bayley into the cage…and then again…and one more time. Becky drills Bayley with a sliding drop-kick into the cage and stomps Bayley’s face into the cage wall. Becky makes the climb but Bayley recovers and climbs up next to ‘The Man.’ Bayley tosses Becky down to the mat and flattens her with a diving elbow drop before going for the cover but Becky kicks out before we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Bayley is climbing but Becky follows. Becky trips Bayley onto the top rope and drills her with a diving leg drop then goes for the pin but Bayley lifts the shoulders after a two-count. Becky goes for the Man-Handle Slam but Bayley counters with a back-suplex and goes for the cover but Becky kicks out. Both competitors struggle to their feet, Bayley is first up and begins her climb up the cage wall. Becky catches Bayley and tosses her down to the mat but Bayley locks-in an ankle lock. Becky calls for the cage door to be open and she crawls towards the door. Bayley is forced to break the hold and drag Becky back inside the ring. Bayley reapplies the submission, Becky crawls to the fence for leverage and knocks Bayley face-first into the cage wall. Becky climbs up the cage, Bayley is holding onto Becky’s ankle, Becky kicks her back, Bayley climbs up and now they’re both on the top turnbuckle.

Becky knocks Bayley down to the mat and continues her climb, Bayley gets back up and drops Becky down to the mat with a massive diving Bayley-to-Belly and goes for the cover but Becky kicks out at two-and-a-half! Bayley starts climbing and she gets to the top but Becky catches her and a brawl ensues at the top of the cage. Becky has the Disarm-Her locked-in at the top of the cage and Bayley falls down to the mat. Becky is alone atop the cage wall but IYO SKY starts climbing the outside and tosses Becky back down to the mat. Dakota Kai sneaks in one of her crutches to Bayley but Lita’s music hits and out comes the WWE Hall of Famer! Lita takes out IYO and rips away the crutch from Kai and starts beating IYO down with it. Lita plants IYO with the Twist of Fate, Bayley opens the cage door but Lita slams it on her and Becky plants Bayley with the Man-Handle Slam for the 1-2-3!

Winner – Becky Lynch