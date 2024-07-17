WWE NXT Highlights: July 16th 2024 (VIDEOS)

Just over a week since Heatwave, this week’s NXT show was again headline-grabbing, with several big moments occurring on the programme.

WWE has now uploaded all of the video highlights for the show to their official YouTube channel, which we have compiled in an easy to view format on one page below.

WWE NXT Full Highlights This Week

If you didn’t get the chance to watch the show in full, you can see a Full Recap of WWE NXT this week via the video below:

WWE NXT Segments This Week

Wes Lee teams up with his old teammates Zach Wentz and Trey Miguel to defeat Gallus in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Take a look at the best moments from Joe Hendry on commentary during the Six-Man Tag Team Match between The Rascalz and Gallus.

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Thea Hail engage in an all-out brawl after a tense encounter.

NXT Champion Ethan Page defends his title for the first time against fan favorite Dante Chen.

Oba Femi puts the North American Championship on the line against “Chase U’s MVP” Duke Hudson.

Michin, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson remind everyone that when it comes to the ring, they are just Too Sweet.

Lola Vice may be hurting, but she’s now got some backup against Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx.