Big E Update, His Comments on Protecting Your Opponent

WWE Superstar Big E suffered a broken neck after getting suplexed on his head by Ridge Holland on Friday’s SmackDown.

oh god noo…. Big E dropped on his head. Please be okay #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/QgIgdvGnlW — Deke Stokes ? (@2Sweet444Life) March 12, 2022

Big E posted a video from his hospital bed on Friday night thanking everybody for their concern. He said he’s going to be alright and encouraged people not to worry about him.

On Saturday, he provided another health update. According to Big E, his C1 and C6 vertebrae are fractured. The good news is that his spinal cord and ligaments are not damaged, so he won’t require surgery.

Several WWE Superstars, including fellow New Day member Xavier Woods, visited Big E in the hospital Friday night. Woods says Big E is in good spirits, which is another encouraging sign.

Went to see E and he’s in good spirits. Hell of a guy and beyond proud to call him my brother. — Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) March 12, 2022

WWE has yet to comment on Big E’s condition, as of this writing.

Reactions to Big E’s Broken Neck

The wrestling world is rallying around Big E, who is considered to be one of the most well-liked performers in the entire industry. The outpouring of support is a testament to what a popular figure he is.

AEW broadcaster Taz was known as the Human Suplex Machine during his time as an active wrestler. He knows better than anybody what it takes to throw men around while making sure their health is never compromised. Freak accidents do happen, but Taz seems to think Ridge Holland is to blame for Big E’s injury:

I’ve said it many times over the years, suplexing is ALL about proper technique & training, not strength. ? Big E. — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) March 12, 2022

Big on Protecting Your Opponent

It’s been said before, but Big E’s accident is the latest reminder that wrestlers really do put their lives on the line every time they step in the ring. Everybody wants their moves to look good, but the most important thing is to keep your opponent safe, no matter what.

A video clip has surfaced from an interview Big E did with the Breakfast Club just four months ago. Big E spoke about opponents entrusting one another and the level of respect that’s required to be a safe worker.

“There’s a certain level of trust you have with someone in what we do, because it is entertainment,” said Big E. “And I have to trust that you’re not going to dump me on my head and break my neck. So, if you respect me, I’ll respect you, we take care of each other and we’ll go home to our families, we pay our bills and we get to move on with our lives.”