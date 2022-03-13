Quote: Big E’s Neck Injury May Mean The End Of His Wrestling Career

A former WWE physician consultant says Big E‘s career is at stake.

Fans who tuned into WWE SmackDown on March 11 witnessed a scary incident on the show. Big E took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on the outside. The former WWE Champion landed on his head and neck and couldn’t finish the match. He ended up being stretched out of the arena.

Big E revealed that he has a fractured C1 and C6. The good news for Big E is that he can move all his extremities, there’s no spinal or ligament damage, he won’t need surgery, and his neck fracture wasn’t displaced.

Big E’s Injury Possibly Career-Ending

Dr. David Chao, a former NFL team doctor for 17 seasons, had a piece on Outkick detailing Big E’s injury. He explained why this could be the end of Big E’s wrestling career.

“The C1 fracture is most dangerous as the top cervical vertebrae is a ring and is commonly associated with immediate death or complete paralysis. Thankfully the fracture was not displaced and he will not need surgery. However, this type of fracture often heals incompletely and it may mean the end of his wrestling career.

“The C6 fracture is likely a compression injury to the vertebral body. This likely requires immobilization but not surgery. One would anticipate a minimum of three-month recovery with return to full function and activities for this lower cervical injury.”

Big E has shown positivity and expressed gratitude throughout a time of uncertainty. He’s also garnered a slew of support throughout the wrestling industry.

PWInsider reported that Big E was initially planned for a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania 38. The site notes that he was going to team with fellow New Day brethren Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to take on Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch.