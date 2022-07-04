Big E Reveals “Great News” About His Recovery from a Broken Neck

Big E is checking in with an encouraging update about his health.

Former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck on the March 11th edition of WWE SmackDown. He later provided an update on his condition, revealing that his C1 and C6 vertebrae were fractured. Thankfully, his spinal cord and ligaments were not damaged.

Just days after the incident, Big E stated that doctors informed him he narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death, due to the C1 fracture.

Last month, he posted a video on Instagram of himself throwing his neck brace in the trash, a sign that his recovery is moving in the right direction.

Big E Feels “Tremendous”

On Monday, July 4th, Big E let fans know that he is feeling “tremendous” less than four months after the career-threatening injury.

According to Big E, he still has a long road ahead of him. His C1 is not ossifying just yet, a crucial development that will determine whether or not he’ll be able to wrestle again.

“The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing.” – Big E

Big E feels “tremendous” and neck surgery is still “off the table.”

Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) July 4, 2022

SEScoops wishes Big E a full and speedy recovery.