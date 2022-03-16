Booker T Reacts To Sharmell’s Hall Of Fame Induction

Alongside people such as The Undertaker and Vader, the 2022 Hall Of Fame class will also feature former WWE star and the wife of Booker T, Sharmell.

The former WCW world champion talked about this induction in detail during the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, alongside other things.

Booker claimed that he is proud to see his queen take her place inside the Hall Of Fame. According to him, it’s the ultimate stamp of approval:

“I’m happy and I’m proud to see my queen take her place inside the Hall of Fame. I’ve always said it many times that Sharmell didn’t get the recognition that a lot of the girls have always got, but this is the ultimate recognition.

It’s the ultimate stamp of approval” said Booker T, “saying we really appreciate everything that you’ve done for the business as well as for this company.”

The WWE Hall Of Famer mentioned how Sharmell worked as a Nitro girl in WCW before the company went under. She then went to OVW.

Booker revealed that his wife was part of the same OVW class as Randy Orton and Batista but her in ring career ended because of a knee injury.

