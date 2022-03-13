Original WrestleMania Plans For Big E Before Neck Injury

WWE had planned a New Day reunion for this year’s edition of WrestleMania before Big E suffered the unfortunate neck injury at Friday’s SmackDown.

PWinsider recently provided some update on the former WWE champion. They revealed what the officials were planning for him before this week’s episode of the blue branded show.

According to the site, Big E and Kofi Kingston were supposed to reunite with Xavier Woods soon. These three were expected to take on Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch at WrestleMania 38.

Woods suffered a muscle tear while wrestling against The Usos back in January. He was expected to stay out of action for 4 to 6 weeks.

Ridge Holland was drafted to the SmackDown brand during the 2021 draft. He has been paired with Sheamus since his arrival on the main roster.

This week’s episode of the blue branded show saw Pete Dunne joining this team. Now renamed to Butch, Dunne was introduced as Sheamus’ protégé.

The WrestleMania plans are obviously up in the air now with Big E suffering a broken neck. The good news is that he won’t require surgery.

There is no word on how long he may stay out of action but at this point, competing at the Show of Shows seems very unlikely for the New Day member.