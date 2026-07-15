AEW Dynamite Tonight (7/15/26): Start Time, Card & How to Watch

AEW Dynamite airs tonight (Wednesday, July 15, 2026) from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts, live on TBS and HBO Max starting at 8 PM ET.
AEW continues its weekly programming with tonight’s episode. The show features Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship celebration, a trios match built around Mercedes Moné’s hometown return, and Andrade El Idolo chasing a shot at the AEW National Championship. Here’s everything you need to know including start times, how to watch, and the full card.
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight
Date
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Venue
MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts
Channel/Stream
TBS / HBO Max
US Start Time
8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM PT
UK Start Time
1 AM BST (Thursday)
India Start Time
5:30 AM IST (Thursday)
Duration
2 hours
AEW Dynamite Match Card for July 15, 2026
Here are the matches and segments announced for tonight’s show:
Kenny Omega AEW World Championship Celebration
Kenny Omega defeated MJF to win the AEW World Championship for a second time at last week’s Beach Break special. Omega appears on Dynamite tonight to celebrate the title win in the ring.
The title match itself came together after MJF reportedly pushed AEW to move the bout off the Redemption PPV and onto Dynamite. AEW has teased that Omega’s next championship defense at AEW Redemption could be addressed during tonight’s celebration.
Willow Nightingale, Maya World and Hyan vs. Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross (Trios Match)
Willow Nightingale teams with Maya World and Hyan to face Mercedes Moné and AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, in Moné’s hometown of Boston.