AEW Dynamite Tonight (7/15/26): Start Time, Card & How to Watch

AEW Dynamite airs tonight (Wednesday, July 15, 2026) from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts, live on TBS and HBO Max starting at 8 PM ET.

AEW continues its weekly programming with tonight’s episode. The show features Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship celebration, a trios match built around Mercedes Moné’s hometown return, and Andrade El Idolo chasing a shot at the AEW National Championship. Here’s everything you need to know including start times, how to watch, and the full card.

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight

Date Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Venue MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts Channel/Stream TBS / HBO Max US Start Time 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM PT UK Start Time 1 AM BST (Thursday) India Start Time 5:30 AM IST (Thursday) Duration 2 hours

AEW Dynamite Match Card for July 15, 2026

Here are the matches and segments announced for tonight’s show:

Kenny Omega AEW World Championship Celebration

Kenny Omega defeated MJF to win the AEW World Championship for a second time at last week’s Beach Break special. Omega appears on Dynamite tonight to celebrate the title win in the ring.

The title match itself came together after MJF reportedly pushed AEW to move the bout off the Redemption PPV and onto Dynamite. AEW has teased that Omega’s next championship defense at AEW Redemption could be addressed during tonight’s celebration.

Willow Nightingale, Maya World and Hyan vs. Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross (Trios Match)

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Willow Nightingale teams with Maya World and Hyan to face Mercedes Moné and AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, in Moné’s hometown of Boston.

The match comes ahead of Nightingale’s scheduled Women’s World Championship opportunity at AEW Redemption. Moné, who won the 2026 Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to earn her own Women’s World Championship match at AEW All In, is viewed as a possible opponent for Nightingale at that show.

Andrade El Idolo vs. Jake Doyle

Andrade El Idolo faces Jake Doyle in singles action, with a shot at the AEW National Championship on the line for Andrade if he wins.

Doyle is looking for payback after Andrade delivered a low blow during the Death’s Door match at Forbidden Door.

Road to AEW Redemption 2026

AEW Redemption takes place Sunday, July 26, 2026, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the promotion’s first PPV in the city.

Tonight’s card builds toward the inaugural event, with Kenny Omega’s championship celebration and Willow Nightingale’s trios match both tied to matches already lined up for Redemption.

Follow SEScoops for any news developments from tonight’s AEW Dynamite.