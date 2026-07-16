Maxxine Dupri Reflects On Heel Turn And Kissing Austin Theory On WWE Raw

Maxxine Dupri is not shying away from the on-screen romance that turned her into one of WWE Raw’s newest villains.

In a recent podcast appearance, Dupri opened up about kissing Austin Theory following The Vision’s tag title victory, using the moment to publicly stake her claim over him and warn the rest of the roster to back off.

Dupri turned heel and aligned with The Vision during the July 6, 2026 episode of Raw, interfering to help Austin Theory and Bron Breakker regain the WWE World Tag Team Championship from The Street Profits.

After the pinfall, she celebrated in the ring and kissed Theory, sealing her switch away from her former babyface run alongside Alpha Academy. You can read more on how Dupri joined The Vision as Breakker and Theory won the tag titles.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, Dupri was asked whether Theory is a good kisser. She left little doubt about her answer.

I mean, the best. You’re making me blush. I know. It was just like in the moment, you know? Like you couldn’t have dreamt that up to be better,” Dupri said.

She then walked through the finish that set up the kiss, crediting herself with the assist and Theory with the pin.

I showed up for him. I applied the pressure, and as Dawkins fell over, he got the pin because he’s brilliant, obviously. And afterwards, it was just like, I think it’s time that we fill everyone in on what’s going on,” Dupri said.

Dupri made clear that the public display was intentional, a message to the entire women’s locker room.

I need to make sure that the whole locker room knows that he’s mine. Don’t get any ideas… everyone should know Austin is with me and chose me,” she said.

Dupri Says The Angle Flipped Her Career

Dupri also acknowledged that she expected the moment to travel far beyond the arena. She told the podcast she knew the kiss would “blow up on the internet” and viewed the segment as a turning point that flipped her career “upside-down in such a positive way.”

She was equally direct about the reality behind the storyline. Dupri stressed that both she and Theory are in relationships outside of WWE, framing the kiss as strictly professional work.

I’m married in real life, and he’s in a relationship in real life, so it’s definitely just, like, professional and we are actors at the end of the day,” she said.

The July 6 title change came in a rematch, with The Street Profits having only recently taken the belts off The Vision before dropping them back to Theory and Breakker.

Dupri’s low blow on Montez Ford opened the door for the finish, and her presence now gives the heel duo an added edge on Raw.