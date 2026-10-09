Mickie James Special Role Announced for TNA Bound For Glory

Mickie James will serve as the special guest referee for the Xia Brookside (c) vs. Indi Hartwell Knockouts World Championship match at TNA Bound For Glory.

The pay-per-view takes place Sunday, October 11 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. When TNA first teased James’ return with a vignette last week, no role was given at the time.

The assignment fits the story. James returned to TNA at No Surrender in February to help Hartwell and Brookside clear The Elegance Brand from the ring, and she stood with both women that night. The tension between them has built since, with Hartwell making Brookside tap out in a tag match in September.

Brookside is on her fifth defense of the title, according to Wrestling Inc, after beating Lei Ying Lee for it at Slammiversary. She kept it at Lockdown on August 23 by throwing chalk dust in Elayna Black’s face before rolling her up. Hartwell is getting her second straight Knockouts title shot at Bound For Glory after falling short against Kelani Jordan last year.

James Has Been Here Before

James refereed a Knockouts title match at Bound For Glory in 2010, a four-way in which Tara won after rolling up Velvet Sky and holding the tights while James counted the three. James is a five-time Knockouts champion and was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory last year.

Nothing in the graphic says which way she will lean. Brookside has used underhanded tactics to hold the belt, so the officiating will be worth watching.

Per TNA’s graphic, doors open at 3 p.m. ET, the Hall of Fame ceremony starts at 4 p.m. ET and the pay-per-view begins at 4:30 p.m. ET. Our breakdown of the new Bound For Glory schedule has the details, and the full card and how to watch is here. Tickets for the Tampa show are on sale at Ticketmaster.

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