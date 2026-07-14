Penta Vows Lucha Brothers Reunion Is Coming

The Lucha Brothers aren’t done. Penta just can’t tell you when they’ll be back.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion and his brother, Rey Fenix, have gone their separate ways since arriving in WWE, chasing singles gold on different brands. Speaking to the Dallas Morning News, Penta made a promise: the reunion is coming.

Definitely, definitely. I expect that. Because I know in my heart, at some point, the Lucha Bros will come together again. When? I don’t know exactly, but for now, I’ll enjoy this kind of season in my life, in my career, in singles. My brother, too. Now he is champion, I am champion. Now we’ve started building in different ways. … But the most important thing is, I promise you, at some point the Lucha Bros will be back.

Both are riding high in the meantime. Penta has held the Intercontinental Championship since dethroning Dominik Mysterio in March, becoming the first Mexican-born wrestler to win the title. Fenix carries the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, which he has defended on both AAA and SmackDown.