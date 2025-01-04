John Cena’s Retirement Tour: Stars Vying to be a Final Opponent

As John Cena embarks on his farewell tour in 2025, several WWE superstars have expressed interest in facing him for a memorable final encounter. Here are some wrestlers who have shared their desire to step into the ring with Cena before the WWE icon calls it a career.

CM Punk: CM Punk has expressed a strong desire to face John Cena once more before Cena’s retirement. Following the Money in the Bank 2024 event, Punk highlighted their intertwined careers and vowed that “we gotta do it at least one more time.”.

Kevin Owens: Kevin Owens hopes to commemorate the ten-year anniversary of his first match against Cena by facing him on May 31, 2025, during John’s farewell tour. Owens’ feud with Cena in 2015 did huge things for the then-NXT Champion who’s gone on to be a top name on the main roster.

Bron Breakker: Bron Breakker has boldly challenged John Cena to a match for the Intercontinental Championship—the only title Cena has never won. Speaking to SESCoops‘ MuscleManMalcom, Breakker urged Cena to “grow some balls” and face him for the coveted belt during the farewell tour.

Randy Orton: Randy Orton, arguably Cena’s greatest rival is a favored choice among fans for a farewell match. Speaking to the Daily Mail last August, Orton hopes that if fans want to see him face Cena one more time, WWE’s creative team, led by Triple H, will make it happen.

Logan Paul: Logan Paul personally pitched a WrestleMania 41 match with John Cena. However, reports indicate that this match is “100 percent not happening,” and current discussions are focusing on other potential opponents for Cena.

Who Does WWE Have Planned For John Cena at WrestleMania?

Bronson Reed: Though currently out with an injury, Bronson Reed has taken to X to put himself forward as an opponent. The Australian Superstar even claimed that John can’t truly call himself the ‘GOAT’ until he’s survived Reed’s Tsunami finisher.

The Miz: 14 years after his unlikely win over John Cena at WrestleMania 27, The Miz hopes to get one more moment with Cena before his farewell. Cena’s most recent match for WWE saw him team with Miz and R-Truth on the post–WrestleMania 40 Raw.

John Cena’s Farewell: What Does It Mean?

Cena made his retirement plans public during a surprise appearance at WWE’s Money in the Bank event on July 6, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Leading up to his retirement, Cena plans to participate in several key WWE events including next month’s Royal Rumble, March’s Elimination Chamber, and WWE WrestleMania 41.

In total, he intends to perform in approximately 30 to 40 events throughout 2025 as part of his farewell tour. Fans have been excited at the possible matches Cena may have, and the possibility that he could become a 17-time World Champion and break Ric Flair’s record.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on John Cena as there’s no shortage of Superstars eager to share the ring with the WWE icon one final time.